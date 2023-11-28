Elderly man saved from home engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving

A 97-year-old man was saved from a house fire on Thanksgiving by police officers in Pennsylvania.

Bodycam footage released by the Hatboro Police Department shows officers coughing and shouting through the house to try and alert the resident - who was asleep and unaware of what was happening - to the blaze.

They find the man inside and are seen dragging him out of the building to safety, before the camera pans to show the fire raging upstairs.

In a statement, the department said the resident was taken to hospital and the cause of the fire is undetermined currently but remains under investigation.