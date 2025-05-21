Senator says Rubio protesters ‘making progress’ for speaking in English

A US senator said that at least a pro-Palestinian heckler was speaking “in English”, after the demonstrator interrupted Marco Rubio during a Senate committee hearing.

The protester cried “stop the genocide, there is a blood bath going on”, as they were dragged out of the Capitol Hill building in Washington DC on Tuesday (20 May).

Republican senator Jim Risch said: "Senator Rubio, we’re making progress, there’s protests in English now. Remember last time.”

In January, protesters speaking Spanish interrupted the secretary of state’s opening statement at his confirmation hearing,