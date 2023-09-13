Maria Caulfield had admitted there is a “tsunami of children” with mental health issues with many waiting three years for NHS help.

The Mental Health Minister was quizzed on why it is taking up to three years for children to access NHS support at hospital trusts across the country.

Susanna Reid asked: “How are we in a situation where a child or young person in need of mental health support has to wait 3 years?”

Ms Caulfield replied: “What we have seen over Covid is a tsunmai of children experiencing mental health issues. We are also encouraging children to come forward and perhaps they wouldn’t have done before because of a taboo around mental health.”