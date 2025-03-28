A British Sky News journalist has broken her silence after Marjorie Taylor Greene launched into a verbal attack on her over Signalgate.

Martha Kelner approached the MAGA Rep. at a press conference on Wednesday (26 March) and as she started to ask a question, Taylor Greene interrupted her and demanded to know: “What country are you from?”

When the journalist told her she was from the UK, Taylor Greene launched into an angry verbal attack, telling her: “We don’t give a crap about the UK”.

Speaking on Sky News’ Trump 100 podcast on Friday (28 March), Ms Kelner revealed she had received hundreds of messages from Americans apologising for Taylor Greene’s behaviour.