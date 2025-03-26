Marjorie Taylor Greene hit out at a British Sky News journalist over Signalgate, telling her: “We don’t give a crap about your opinion”.

Martha Kelner approached the MAGA Rep. at a press conference on Wednesday (26 March) and as she started to ask a question, Taylor Green interrupted her and demanded to know: “What country are you from?”

When the journalist told her she was from the UK, Taylor Greene launched into an angry verbal attack.

She said: “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem?”