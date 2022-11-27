Union leaders warned 'there simply isn't the money' to meet pay rise demands

Transport secretary Mark Harper warned union leaders there "simply isn't enough money" to meet pay rise demands.

Harper spoke about ongoing strikes across rail, health, and postal services with Sky's Sophy Ridge this morning (27 November) about the realistic outcomes of disruption towards Christmas.

"We want to try and give all the workers in the public sector who work very hard decent pay rises, but they can't be inflation-busting pay rises," he said.

"There simply isn't the money to pay for those given the context."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.