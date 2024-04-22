Martin Lewis reveals millions of Britons are missing out on council tax support

Three million people across the UK are missing out on up to £1,000 of council tax support, Martin Lewis has revealed.

The Money Saving Expert founder urged people to check if they are eligible for the funds during a benefit phone-in on This Morning on Monday (22 April).

Mr Lewis said: “Here’s the key, if you are on Universal Credit or Pension Credit, or a similar Legacy Benefit, and you don’t get Council Tax Support, it’s worth getting in touch with your council to see if you’re elgible.

“The reason so many people miss out on it is they think that if they get Universal Credit, and they’re eligible for Council Tax Support, they’ll be given it, but it’s actually two separate applications.”