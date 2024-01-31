Martin Lewis lists three vital checks everyone must make in 2024

Martin Lewis has urged Britons to make three vital checks in 2024 to keep their finances in the best possible shape.

The Money Saving Expert founder offered advice on people checking their credit score on his ITV show on Tuesday (30 Januay) and said this should be done annually.

He said: “Your credit score or file as it’s also called, matters.

“Every year check all three [Equifax, Experian, Transunion]. Before a big application, check them. After an application, check them.

“Experian, Equifax and Transunion are the credit reference agencies, they are all available online for free.

“Then go through them line by line looking for errors. This is really important.”