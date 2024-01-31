Martin Lewis issues vital message to Britons struggling with debt

Martin Lewis has issued a vital message to Britons struggling with debt.

The Money Saving Expert founder received an email during his live show on Tuesday (30 January), from a concerned member of the public called Daniel.

In his email, Daniel explained how he and his wife had gotten into so much debt that is “destroying our marriage and life”.

Mr Lewis replied: “I have been doing this for well over 20 years. I have seen many nightmare cases of debt and I get questions like this a lot. I have never yet seen one which can’t be sorted out. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Lewis then advised on a list of non-profit debt counselling agencies.