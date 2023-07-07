Martin Lewis warns of ‘dangerous’ deepfake video scam impersonating him

Martin Lewis has issued a warning after a ‘deepfake’ video of him was posted online, duping followers into believing a scam.

In the AI-generated video, the Money Saving Expert allegedly ‘endorses’ an investment scheme ‘ran by Elon Musk’ - but it was all totally made up.

“It’s an absolutely terrifying development”, he said on GMB, warning that the video was doing the rounds on Facebook.

“Every time you see one of those adverts, one of the big tech firms is being paid to promote that advert - and these destroy many vulnerable people’s lives.”