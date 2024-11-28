Martin Lewis issues standing charge warning as Christmas nears

Martin Lewis has said he believes that energy regulator Ofgem will reject its consultation to drop standing charges, as they will be unable to do so without government support.

It comes after the price cap – which sets a maximum rate per unit and standing charge for energy use – is set to rise by £21 for an average household per year or around £1.75 a month.

“You have to put support in for those small number of vulnerable high users at the same time as bringing standing charges down and we haven’t got that support,” the MoneySavingExpert founder urged the government.

Ofgem has urged people to make the most of any state benefits they are entitled to, which could help with paying energy bills as well as the wider cost of living.