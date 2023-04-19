Martin Lewis explains how to check if you’re being underpaid

Martin Lewis has explained how workers can check if they are being paid the correct amount.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, 19 April, the MoneySavingExpert founder detailed eight ways employees could be being underpaid if they are on minimum wage.

“This applies even if you are on a salary,” Mr Lewis said.

“Don’t assume if you’re on minimum wage working for a big firm that you’re being paid the right amount.”

