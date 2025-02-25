Martin Lewis has shared how to get a 25 per cent discount on a Railcard before prices are due to increase on 2 March.

Speaking Tuesday's (25 February) episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, the MoneySavingExpert founder alerted audiences that one-year discount cards will rise from £30 to £35 and three-year cards will rise from £70 to £80 this Sunday.

However, by purchasing the card on Trainpal with a discount code, travellers can save 25 per cent on several cards.