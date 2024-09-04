Martin Lewis explains how you could be owed thousands in unclaimed Pension Credit

Martin Lewis has explained how you could be owed thousands in unclaimed Pension Credit.

The Money Saving Expert founder urged everyone to listen to his vital advice on pensions, even if you are not at state pension age yet.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (3 September), he said: “If you are a single pensioner of state pension age and you earn under a total income of £218 a week, you are very likely to be eligible for Pension Credit.

“If you earn under £235 a week, you may get Pension Credit, so it’s worth checking.

“If you’re a pensioner couple and you’re both of state pension age and earn under £333 a week total income, you are very likely to get it.”