How a mass shooting changed UK gun laws

The UK has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

In 1996 Thomas Hamilton burst into Dunblane Primary School in Scotland and killed 16 children and a teacher with legally owned handguns.

To date, this has been the only school shooting in British history.

The resulting media outcry resulted in the Firearms Act 1997 which outlawed the private ownership of most handguns within the United Kingdom.

The UK currently has only 3.2 million guns, compared to an estimated total of 393.3 million in the US.

