Matt Hancock said the UK “needs a new prime minister who can unite” while calling for Boris Johnson to step down from his position.

The former health secretary said: “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the right candidate, unfortunately, the prime minister has lost the confidence of his party and his cabinet”.

Mr Johnson’s leadership is coming under increased pressure after the sudden double resignations from Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid on Tuesday (5 July).

As of Thursday morning, over 50 MPs holding ministerial positions in the government have handed their resignations.

