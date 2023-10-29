Family of Matthew Perry say he ‘brought so much joy to the world’

The family of Matthew Perry have said they are "heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

In an interview with People Magazine, they said “he brought so much joy to the world both as an actor and a friend.”

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

The 54-year-old died in an apparent drowning in his hot tub, his representative told NBC News.