Raging Mauna Loa eruption captured in stunning aerial footage

Stunning aerial footage has captured the scarily-beautiful sight of lava being fired high into the air as Mauna Loa rages in Hawaii.

Paradise Helicopters shot this video while flying overhead the dramatic scene on Tuesday (29 November), showing the roaring red eruption.

It is the first time the world’s largest active volcano has blown in 38 years.

Lava was fewer than five miles away from the island’s main highway on Wednesday morning.

Hawaii’s County Civil Defense Agency, however, said communities were not under threat as things stand.

