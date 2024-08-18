Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride brutally told ‘you won’t be PM’ on TV

Mel Stride is campaigning as part of his bid to become the leader of the Conservative party - but a GB News host wasn’t willing to back him to his face.

Host and ex-Tory MP Michael Portillo quipped: “If you win the position of leader of the opposition, you won’t be Prime Minister.”

“If you were interviewing me after the 2019 General Election and heaven forbid I was a socialist, you would be saying this is the worst result since the 1930s, there is no conceivable way you are going to be in government in 2024”, Stride argued back.

“And yet look what happened - there are no rules left in politics”.