Menopause expert explains how ‘game-changing’ drug preventing hot flushes will work
A new drug which can prevent hot flushes during menopause has been approved for use in the UK.
The game-changing drug Veoza was approved on 18 December, and can potentially benefit hundreds of thousands of women.
“It’s so exciting to see it actually birth in 2023. It acts on the brain, it detects a protein and it stops this protein that produces the hot flush, and it can be effective in one to two days,” Jo McEwan, co-founder of Positive Pause, told Sky News on 19 December.
Veoza will be available from January onwards through private prescriptions only.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) must complete a review of it before the NHS offer the treatment.
