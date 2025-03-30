British authors have responded to "upsetting" allegations that tech giant Meta used their books and others to train its AI models.

It comes after a US lawsuit alleges the company used the "shadow library" LibGen in the AI's development - a claim it denies.

A spokesperson told Sky News "fair use of copyrighted materials is vital" to its "GenAI open source LLMs [large language models]".

"We disagree with plaintiffs' assertions, and the full record tells a different story. We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves and to protect the development of GenAI for the benefit of all," they added.