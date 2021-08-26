A Mexican navy helicopter has crashed landed with 20 people on board in the town of Agua Blanca, Hidalgo state, with three people being brought to hospital as a result.

The minister of the interior of the state of Veracruz was on the chopper that was on its way to areas affected by Hurricane Grace when it came into difficulty.

As you can see in the above video, the helicopter flight didn’t last long after takeoff before problems arose and it almost took out a bus while crash landing.