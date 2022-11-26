Mass shooting at Mexico concert leaves ‘at least one dead’

One person has died and at least ten others have been injured after a gunman opened fire outside a concert in Mexico, local reports suggest.

Shots were heard outside the Plaza de Toros Monumental de Morelia at around 11:30pm local time as Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean performed, and vehicles can be seen with bullet holes.

It reportedly happened as concert-goers were leaving the venue.

“Please take care of yourselves, I am with you. My channels are open for whatever you need,” Ocean (real name Daniel Reyes) tweeted after the incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.