Moment plane passenger carried off flight after ‘biting police’

Footage shows a woman arguing with fellow plane passengers before being dragged off a Frontier Airlines flight by four police officers.

According to a report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Simone Bryna Kim, 24, refused multiple requests to leave the plane, eventually forcing everyone off.

She began “pushing, pulling and tensing” and drove her fingernails into an officer’s elbow, causing scratches.

Police added that Kim also tried to bite three officers who were attempting to put her in a police vehicle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.