Michael Gove defends time it took to sack Nadhim Zahawi over tax row

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove has been one of the first to react to the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi over his ongoing tax row from when he was chancellor.

Gove appeared on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, when he was quizzed over if Rishi Sunak should have carried out more checks before appointing Mr Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman.

“It’s always important to make sure all the facts are investigated fully”, Gove said, saying that topics such as tax affairs need a ‘forensic analysis’.

