Mick Lynch claims rail workers would reject 8% pay offer amid strike chaos

Mick Lynch has claimed rail workers would reject the 8% pay offer as strike chaos continues.

In a letter to RMT general secretary on Saturday afternoon (20 August), the Transport Secretary said the railway operator’s proposal of an 8% pay rise over two years is “fair” and members should have the opportunity to resolve the dispute.

The head of the Rail, Maritime and Transport said: “Inflation this week on the retail price index was 12.3%, so if we accepted that pay off, we will be getting about a quarter of next year’s inflation, which is likely to be 15 or 16%.”

