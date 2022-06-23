RMT chief Mick Lynch reveals his unlikely political hero

Mick Lynch revealed his unlikely political hero during an appearance on Peston.

The RMT chief named James Connolly as the man who inspires him, before giving the presenter a history lesson.

“An Irish, socialist republican,” Lynch said of Connolly.

“He educated himself and he started non-sectarian trade unionism in Ireland, and he was a hero of the Irish revolution.”

Connolly founded the Irish Socialist Republican Party in 1896 and was one of the leaders in the 1916 Easter Rising.

