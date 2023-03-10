Penny Mordaunt has accused Labour of “borrowing from the Gary Lineker playbook” in its criticism of the government’s plans to stop small boat Channel crossings.

The Commons leader said the opposition is a “party of goal hangers” who are “poised to seize any opportunities and to take an easy shot”.

Instead, Ms Mordaunt added, the country needs “centre forwards” who “put in the hard work” and take “tough decisions” – something she said the government is doing.

