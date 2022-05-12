Scientists share first photograph of Milky Way black hole

Scientists have taken the first ever image of the black hole at the centre of our galaxy.

The picture is not only the first time that we have seen the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way – known as Sagittarius A* – but also finally provides direct evidence that it actually exists.

The new image follows the first ever image of a black hole, which was released in 2019 and depicted M87*, a much bigger example some 55 million light years away.

