Kwasi Kwarteng remains confident in mini-Budget: ‘We are going to help people’

Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed the government will stick to their mini-Budget, despite the financial turmoil of recent days.

The chancellor made the comments as he arrived in Darlington to visit a local business, on the same day Liz Truss defended the plan in media interviews.

“We are sticking to the growth plan and we are going to help people with energy bills. That’s my two top priorities,” Mr Kwarteng said, when asked if he had a message for the markets.

