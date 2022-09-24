Fallout and reaction to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget

There have been mixed reactions to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, with a gamble on a ‘trickle-down economics’ plan hoping to improve long-term finances.

Stamp duty being axed on homes up to £250,000 and tax cuts for those earning over £150,000 were some of the key announcements made.

However, independent economists have said that almost half of Kwarteng’s $45bn cuts would go to the top five per cent of earners, leaving the public concerned that little help is on offer to navigate the cost of living crisis.

