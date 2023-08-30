Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again as he is asked about running for re-election

Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again while speaking to reporters in Kentucky, stopping for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election.

“Did you hear the question, senator?” an aide can be heard asking as she approaches the unresponsive 81-year-old.

Mr McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, then re-engaged and responded briefly to another question before leaving.

The Senate minority leader previously froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill in July, stuttering to a halt before being ushered away by concerned GOP leaders.