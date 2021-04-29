Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has described Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress as a “lengthy liberal daydream” which failed to include practical plans. The US president’s speech, made on Wednesday, came on the eve of his 100th day in post. Speaking the day after the president’s remarks, the Republican senator said that Biden is a “likeable person”, but added that while the tone of the president’s remarks was understated, “the content was anything but”.

“Instead of practical plans ... America heard a lengthy liberal daydream,” he added.