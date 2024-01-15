Biden volunteers at hunger relief organisation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Joe Biden joined volunteers at a food bank in Philadelphia to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, 15 January.

The president appeared at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in South Philadelphia, and the largest

It marks the third consecutive year he has spent the holiday with the organisation.

Donning a Philabundance hat, Mr Biden chatted with volunteers while stuffing boxes of food.

The president was joined by recently elected mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker, who also helped prepare food boxes for those in need.