Escaped monkey spotted roaming Scottish Highlands in drone footage

Experts searching for a monkey which escaped from a wildlife park in Scotland three days ago have been able to follow his progress using drones.

Keepers said that the Japanese macaque is making his way closer to the Highland Wildlife Park which he left on Sunday after finding a way out of his enclosure.

With help from BH Wildlife Consultancy, they were able to follow the macaque for 45 minutes on Tuesday using drones.

However, he was not in a position from which they could retrieve him.

Footage shows him roaming about underneath trees and sitting in undergrowth before bounding off.