Government ‘cautious but not concerned’ about monkeypox outbreak, minister says

The UK government is "cautious but not concerned" about the monkeypox virus, a Tory minister has suggested.

Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, also said the virus “certainly does not appear to be anywhere near the same platform of seriousness” as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would say I'm cautious but I'm certainly not concerned... crucially, there is a vaccine available that works for monkeypox,” Mr Clarke said.

“The risk of community transmission is much lower [than Covid].”

