Joe Biden’s administration has transferred its first detainee from Guantanamo Bay, sending a Moroccan man home after he was held for nearly two decades without ever being charged with a crime.

Abdul Latif Nassar was referred for release in 2016 but remained at the prison under Donald Trump’s administration. His release could signal the Biden administration’s moves towards closing Guantanamo completely.

The detention facility, which opened on an American base in Cuba under George W Bush following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, has been widely criticised for reportedly denying due process to detainees under extrajudicial imprisonment as they endure human rights abuses.