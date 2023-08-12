Sandstorm turns skies above Marrakesh eerie orange

The streets of Marrakesh, Morocco, were bathed in an eerie orange light on Thursday 10 August, as a sandstorm hit the city, blotting out the sky.

Marrakesh was shrouded in darkness as the storm swept through, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Local media reported that one man, aged 18, was killed by a fallen tree in the city’s Medina quarter.

Marrakesh, a popular tourist destination and city of around one million people, is currently in the midst of dangerously hot temperatures as high as 47C (116F).