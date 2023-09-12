Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

'Like a skeleton': Mother of former ballet school student recalls daughter's weight loss

00:49

Lucy Leeson | 1694504839

Horrified mother pulls ‘skeleton’ daughter from £21,000 -a-year Elmhurst Ballet School after teen develops anorexia

A mother has spoken of the horror she felt when she saw her daughter looking “like a skeleton” after she started training at Birmingham’s prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School.

Harriet Royle was 13 when she started at Birmingham's prestigious Elmhurst Ballet School, but after just over a year, she ended up in hospital and was diagnosed with anorexia.

Her mother Michaela told BBC Panorama that 15 months after Harriet enrolled at the prestigious school, her daughter was showing signs of being seriously unwell.

When Michaela saw Harriet during a visit after an Easter break, she said: “I had to leave the building because I was shocked by her appearance.

Elmhurst in a statement said it “promotes good physical and mental health and ‘acts whenever issues are identified”.

Up next

02:17

BBC host’s rant during final show as she blasts ‘ageist’ radio cuts

01:29

Moment American researcher rescued from Turkish cave

01:20

Joe Biden observes minute of silence for 9/11 anniversary

00:58

Sunak vows to ‘defend democracy and security’ after spy arrest

Editor’s Picks

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

06:57

Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

08:29

Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

More Editor’s Picks

03:28

Delhi residents divided on city’s clean-up as G20 summit arrives

55:16

Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

03:12

Loch Ness Monster enthusiasts gather for world’s largest hunt

On The Ground

07:42

Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change

06:11

Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground

14:58

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew

02:10

What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know

More On The Ground

10:49

Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground

04:59

Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

06:57

Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions

03:37

What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023

08:23

Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

More You Ask The Questions

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

Behind The Headlines

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

More Behind The Headlines

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

More Decomplicated

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

03:19

Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:48

NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival

02:45

Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival

08:17

Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

More Music Box

01:46

Montreux Jazz Festival CEO on the magic of the music festival

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

Love Lives

55:16

Zara Larsson on being in the ‘power of wanting to do it for yourself’

41:45

Why we shouldn’t use trauma to excuse all bad behaviour

00:50

One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man

01:05

Why you should never meet your heroes

More Love Lives

37:03

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

00:50

How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood

01:26

The power of writing your own music as a female artist

46:33

Freya Ridings: ‘I was an outcast until I found out I could sing’

Travel Smart

08:29

Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful Tel Aviv

07:16

Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s Negev desert

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

More Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

Sport

01:02

Scott Mitchell opens up on new relationship after Barbara Windsor

00:44

Prince Harry cheers as he watches track finals at the Invictus Games

00:27

Watch: Novak Djokovic’s tribute to Kobe Bryant after US Open win

00:59

Luis Rubiales resigns after kissing player at Women’s World Cup final

More Sport

00:38

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout on live TV to German minister

00:34

Moment 102-year-old war veteran crosses Great North Run finish line

00:48

Zara ‘made me cry’ says Prince William during chat with Mike Tindall

01:16

Novak Djokovic addresses his future after US Open win

Climate

00:19

Weather presenter quits job after he receives death threats

00:21

Roads on Greek island turn to rushing rivers after intense rainfall

00:55

Spain floods: Rescuers dig car out of mud in search for missing men

00:39

Spain: Aerial footage captures partially collapsed bridge amid floods

More Climate

00:59

Spain floods: Cars washed away by torrential rain in aerial footage

00:21

Spain: Muddy water rushes down street as rain causes major flooding

00:19

Typhoons churn in Western Pacific as Saola expected to hit Hong Kong

00:55

Florida resident paddleboards down flooded road with her dog

Culture

00:49

Mother pulls ‘skeleton’ daughter from ballet school in anorexia battle

01:26

Ed Sheeran crashes couple’s wedding as hugs stunned bride and groom

00:25

Pete Davidson brings fan onstage to perform with Machine Gun Kelly

00:45

Robert Peston and Ed Balls form punk band and play London street party

More Culture

01:24

David Beckham tears up as he praises ‘inspirational’ Marc Anthony

01:00

Gogglebox veterans’ message to fans as they quit show after 10 years

00:27

Watch: Sydney Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes of Rolling Stones video

00:16

Mick Jagger reveals hilarious secret to Rolling Stones success

Lifestyle

00:35

Watch: 2.2 million litres of wine flows through Portuguese village

00:41

Watch as sheep return to graze on Hampstead Heath in week-long trial

01:27

Incredible moment cow pulled out of sinkhole in County Durham

01:23

Watch: My Mum Your Dad first look as parents arrive at retreat

More Lifestyle

00:58

Woman’s first word in three years as she’s paralysed by ex-partner

00:38

Tearful Holly Willoughby’s tribute to Matty Locke after tragic death

00:30

World Black Pudding Throwing Championships takes place in Bury

00:42

Alastair Stewart on what forced him to go to doctors in dementia fight

Galaxy The Ripple Effect

04:23

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic

04:26

Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money

04:34

STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias

01:01

Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

More Galaxy The Ripple Effect

01:07

Simple ways to boost your money situation with Ellie Austin-Williams

01:08

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon shares how to smash workplace stereotypes

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in