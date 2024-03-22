Independent TV
Watch: Scientists develop flavoured lollipops to help diagnose mouth cancer
Scientists are developing “flavoured lollipops” that may be able to determine whether someone has mouth cancer without using painful and invasive methods.
Researchers say that their lollipop could be a quicker and kinder alternative that could be used in primary care settings, like GP surgeries.
The lollipop is made using a material known as smart hydrogel, which was developed by scientists at the University of Birmingham.
The idea is that patients suck on the lollipop, transferring a saliva sample into the hydrogel.
The researchers said that the hydrogel acts like a fishing net by “catching” proteins – along with salvia – that could be biomarkers of cancer.
