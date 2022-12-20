DUP MP breaks down in tears while thanking 'long-suffering wife' in Commons speech

A DUP MP broke down in tears while thanking his family in a speech at the House of Commons.

“My long-suffering wife,” he said with visible emotion, before continuing to thank his mother before having to pause to compose himself.

After it appeared he was unable to continue, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt made an intervention to give him a moment.

Jim Shannon also thanked members of staff and other MPs on the final day before adjourning for Christmas.

