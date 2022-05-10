Watch live as MPs debate government agenda set out in Queen’s Speech

MPs have returned to the House of Commons for the start of a new parliamentary session, after Tuesday morning’s state opening.

The first item on the agenda is a debate on the Queen’s Speech, which outlined the government’s agenda earlier today.

In an unprecedented move, Prince Charles delivered the monarch’s address in the House of Lords, after the Queen pulled out of the event due to mobility issues.

The speech is expected to be debated in detail for around six days and a vote will then be held in the Commons to approve the agenda.

