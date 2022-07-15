Mykolaiv university burns after Russian missile strike

CCTV showed the aftermath of a Russian missiles strike on two universities in Mykolayiv, Ukraine, with plumes of black smokes rising high in the air.

Mykolayiv’s governor Vitaliy Kim, shared a video of the universities destroyed, stating “at least 10 missiles” were dropped onto the buildings.

He wrote: “I’m asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim Russia what it really is – the Terrorist.”

Ukraine’s allies, including the US and more than 40 other countries, agreed on Thursday (14 July) to coordinate investigations into Russia-led suspected war crimes.

