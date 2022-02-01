Nadine Dorries defends Boris Johnson in disastrous Channel 4 News interview

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries struggles to defend Boris Johnson during a disastrous Channel 4 News interview.

Dorries was interviewed by presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy after the prime minister attempted to distract from the partygate controversy by accusing Labour leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

When Mr Guru-Murthy questioned Dorries on why the prime minister spouted “fake news”, she repeatedly shook her head and rolled her eyes, insisting: “I don’t know, I don’t know the details.”

The culture secretary attempts to turn the spotlight onto Mr Starmer before repeating: "The prime minister tells the truth.”

