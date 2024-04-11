Naga Munchetty Clashes With Health Secretary Over Nhs Waiting Times

Naga Munchetty clashed with the health secretary over NhS waiting times during a heated interview on BBC Breakfast on Thursday (11 April).

Victoria Atkins was quizzed by the journalist as it was revealed the number of people on NHS waiting lists is up 360,000 from last year and up 620,000 from when Rishi Sunak came into office.

Ms Atkins responded by telling the presenter some hospital trusts are meeting and exceeding an 80 percent target.

Ms Munchettty asked: “Could you name them?

Miss Atkins replied: “No.”

“Hang on a minute,” the BBC host interrupted.