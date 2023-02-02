Natalie McNally: Murdered pregnant woman’s family arrive at court for trial

The family of expectant mother Natalie McNally, who was stabbed in her home in Lurgan in December, arrived at court today (2 February) for a hearing in which a man was charged with her murder.

Stephen McCullagh, 32, Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was remanded in custody after appearing before a district judge on Thursday charged with the murder of Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant.

McCullagh was previously arrested on 19 December but released and ruled out as a suspect. He was rearrested on Tuesday.

