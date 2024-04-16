Independent TV
00:49
Watch moment Nigel Farage finds out police are waiting to shut down NatCon Conference live on stage
This is the moment Nigel Farage finds out police are waiting to shut down NatCon Conference while live on stage in Brussels on Tuesday (16 April).
Police arrived at the scene while the honorary president of Reform UK was on stage addressing the event, giving attendees just 15 minutes to leave.
Mr Farage can be seen going over to the side of the stage, where a man tells him “the police are coming”.
He then returns to the centre of the stage and says: “We’ve got some roving mics, I understand the police are very keen to close this down, so if they are going to close it down, they can close it down with me on stage.”
