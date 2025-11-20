Footage shows a decommissioned ship sinking after a Nato submarine fired a torpedo during a naval exercise off Andøy, Norway.

The video, published on Saturday (15 November), shows debris and container fragments being hurled from the deck as the vessel jolts from the blast.

Nato Allied Joint Force Command Norfolk said the drill, part of Exercise Aegir 25, was conducted to “verify and demonstrate the striking power of the weapon system” and the submarine involved.

In a statement accompanying the footage, officials said that several Norwegian vessels and units, together with the Royal Navy and Polish forces, took part.