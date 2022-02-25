Watch live as Stoltenberg speaks at virtual Nato leaders' summit amid Russian invasion

Watch live as NATO convenes leaders for a virtual summit following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s summit comes after The North Atlantic Treaty Organization ordered its commanders to prepare to defend allied territory.

Hundreds of warplanes and ships were placed on alert after the order to intensify military preparations to defend NATO territory was given.

The alliance agreed to increase troop numbers on its eastern flank as world leaders continue to decry Vladimir Putin’s invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.