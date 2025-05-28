This is the moment two escaped prisoners are recaptured by police after a high speed chase.

Bodycam footage from the Huntsville Police Department shows two New Orleans Parish jail escapees, Leo Tate, 31 and Jermaine Donald, 42, being taken into custody in Walker County, Texas on Monday (26 May).

Officers can be seen pulling Tate from the back of a white SUV and Donald from the front passenger seat following the pursuit. The two were part of a larger group of eleven inmates who initially escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16 by cutting a hole in the facility.

With Tate and Donald's recapture, eight of the escapees have now been sent to a state correctional facility, but two still remain at large.